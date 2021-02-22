Insider Buying: NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) VP Acquires $99,994.00 in Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) VP Jerome B. Zeldis bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $23.00 on Monday. NexImmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

