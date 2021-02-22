Insider Buying: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Joseph L. Garrett bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $19,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,012. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

