Insider Selling: CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CEVA stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.33. 30,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6,916.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CEVA by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

