Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells $192,600.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,157.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $612,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $19.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.12 million, a PE ratio of -174.18 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $90,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.