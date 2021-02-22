Insider Selling: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) SVP Sells $106,275.75 in Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $46.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in National Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in National Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

