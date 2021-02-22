Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Sells $5,722,000.68 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $5,722,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,662,185.70.

On Friday, December 4th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $1,280,814.43.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72.

On Monday, November 30th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $190.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $190.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 85.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

