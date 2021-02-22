Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 72,367 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 72,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $7,586,232.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $105.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $113.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

