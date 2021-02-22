Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CEO Sells 354,741 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 1st, Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $20,102,621.35.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,985.00.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $61.76 on Monday. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $3,072,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $9,296,000.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

