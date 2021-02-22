Insider Selling: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CEO Sells 12,036 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08.

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.85. 1,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

