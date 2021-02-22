Insider Selling: Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Sells C$34,359.64 in Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,327.58.

TSE YRI traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,291. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.11 and a 52-week high of C$9.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.28.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

