Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $477,830.97 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $477,830.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,050.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group stock opened at $181.22 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

