Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $989.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.39 or 0.00774450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00059223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018973 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.91 or 0.04545819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,800,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

