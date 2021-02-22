Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $177.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS IFCZF traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.64. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $118.96.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.