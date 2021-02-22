Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) PT Raised to $18.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

IPPLF traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.17. 16,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $16.63.

Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

