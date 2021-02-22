Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$20.00 at CSFB

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPL. CIBC upgraded Inter Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.88.

IPL opened at C$17.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.31. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$22.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.09%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

