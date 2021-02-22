Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $411.35 on Friday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

