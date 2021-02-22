Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $750.15 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $783.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $740.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

