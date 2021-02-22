Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Get Invacare alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invacare from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Invacare stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 252.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.