Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.62 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.