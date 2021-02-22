Invesco DB Oil Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DBO)

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,305 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,314% compared to the typical volume of 163 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBO traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,717. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. Invesco DB Oil Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 69.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 233,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,453 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 227,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 84,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 473.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.