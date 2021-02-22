Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.04

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.04 and last traded at $136.04, with a volume of 37915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

