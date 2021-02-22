Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYF. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $52.91 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76.

