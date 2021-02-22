Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) is Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 7.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $62,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 180,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.05. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

