Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

2/12/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.92. 2,977,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,542. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

