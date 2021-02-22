Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,535. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

