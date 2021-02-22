Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $15 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 163,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,004,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 13.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

IJR traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 142,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,086. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

