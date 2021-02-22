iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Stock Position Decreased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.59. 2,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,571. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01.

