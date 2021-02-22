iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lowered by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 15.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 340,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 554,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,238,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,169,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $72.40. 8,604,011 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.