iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,421,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,639,000 after buying an additional 1,647,392 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.40 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16.

