iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up about 3.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 5.44% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $172,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of IGM stock traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.21. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,067. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $382.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.40.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

