iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

