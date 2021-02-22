iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,970,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,738,000 after acquiring an additional 212,682 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,165,000 after acquiring an additional 153,663 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU opened at $45.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.