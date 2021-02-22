iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.03. 17,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

