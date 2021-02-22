iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.69

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.69 and last traded at $106.69, with a volume of 2369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

