iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.03

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.03 and last traded at $135.03, with a volume of 12733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVE)

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

