iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,660 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

