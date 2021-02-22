Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Isoray in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Isoray presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.72.

Get Isoray alerts:

ISR stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 million, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Isoray by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Isoray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.