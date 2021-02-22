ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% to $2.6-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion.ITT also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.45-3.75 EPS.

Shares of ITT opened at $78.40 on Monday. ITT has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $82.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.43.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.