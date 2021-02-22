J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $146.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

