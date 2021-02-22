Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 168.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $327.07 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.21 and its 200 day moving average is $259.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.