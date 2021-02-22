Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 333.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,923,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $79.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $80.07.

