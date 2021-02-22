Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,522 Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

SBE stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95. Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

