Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Glaukos by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 855.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of GKOS opened at $93.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $97.79.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

