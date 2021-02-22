Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80.

