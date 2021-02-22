Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $110.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

