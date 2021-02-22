Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $145.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $145.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.