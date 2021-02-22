Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells $1,140,273.75 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $1,140,273.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,152.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JAMF opened at $40.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

Get Jamf alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.