Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JSML. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth $4,808,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

