Jefferies Financial Group Increases The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $880.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $800.00 to $880.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $741.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $903.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.37, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $810.42 and its 200 day moving average is $684.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,016,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock valued at $155,572,080. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

