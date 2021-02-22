Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Roku by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,915 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,064 shares of company stock valued at $296,410,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $467.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.13. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

